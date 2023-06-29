Pearl Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic Unveils New Wing, Pioneers Revolutionary Facial Treatment in VisMin

June 29, 2023, Cebu City – Pearl Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic is delighted to announce the grand opening of its brand-new wing, marking a significant milestone in the company’s six-year journey of redefining the skin health and beauty industry.

Nestled on the 7th floor of the MSY Tower in Cebu Business Park, the newly designed 360-square meter wing exudes elegance and sophistication. The clinic aims to provide an upscale experience to a broader range of clients, featuring spacious state-of-the-art treatment rooms tailored for individual clients and couples.

“Our new clinic is meticulously crafted to offer a truly luxurious experience,” shares Dr. Shahanna Pearl V. Uy-Ang, CEO of Pearl Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic. “We want more individuals to immerse themselves in a world of opulence and tranquility as they delve into the next level of aesthetic care. Our cutting-edge technologies, personalized treatments, and highly skilled professionals are dedicated to enhancing natural beauty and revitalizing the skin from head to toe.”

Revolutionizing Beauty Care

Accompanying the grand opening, Pearl Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic proudly introduces Emface, a groundbreaking needle-free facial treatment. This treatment, exclusive to Visayas and Mindanao, effectively reduces wrinkles while tightening and lifting the skin in just 20 minutes.

Additionally, the clinic unveils Onda, the industry’s latest non-invasive body contouring machine. Targeting fat, cellulite, and skin laxity, Onda delivers immediate and long-lasting results.

Since its establishment in 2017, Pearl Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic has been committed to becoming a center of excellence and a premier destination for medical aesthetics and cosmetic laser treatments in the region. Pioneering Gyne Aesthetics in Cebu and investing in new treatment technologies like Pearl Thermage FLX Face & Eyes, Pearl Software, Pearl Hollywood Lift, and Pearl Morpheus 8 Pro, the clinic strives to offer the most innovative solutions as soon as they become available.

“We understand the significance of skin health and the desire to maintain natural beauty. Our dedication lies in discovering the latest revolutionary technologies to provide clients with minimally invasive beauty treatments and the confidence they desire,” concludes Dr. Uy-Ang.

Embrace a new era of beauty and rejuvenation at Pearl Medical Aesthetics & Laser Clinic, where luxury meets cutting-edge innovation.

