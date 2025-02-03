Unveil new beauty within: Rustan’s Beauty Source opens first Cebu boutique

A new era of beauty begins in Cebu. Last January 30, Rustan’s Beauty Source officially opened at Level 1, The Mall | NUSTAR.

This marks the brand’s first boutique in Cebu, situated outside the Rustan’s store, bringing a distinctive luxury shopping experience.

The 425 sq. m. store showcases a wide selection of world-renowned luxury beauty brands, including Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Dior, Diptyque, Lancôme, and Yves Saint Laurent. It offers an elevated shopping experience and provides customers outside Metro Manila with easier access to a diverse range of luxury cosmetics, skincare, and fragrances.

During the launch event on January 30, guests enjoyed curated experiences and exclusive offerings from renowned luxury brands. Promos included One-Day Bliss with a complimentary Beauty Addict Membership, x10 Beauty Addict points for any purchase, +100 Beauty Addict points for downloading the Beauty Addict mobile app, and Php 1,000 off on top of all existing beauty promos with a minimum purchase of Php 10,000.

Activities featured the Pick Me! Flower Bar, where guests select a flower from the Flower Bar, each with a unique fragrance, and the Beauty Advisor reveals how it relates to their personal fragrance profile. Floral Pursuit, an engaging beauty hunt for hidden blue flowers throughout the store, offering a chance to win exciting, special prizes.

Fashion and beauty personalities such as Kryz Uy, Vern Enciso-Lim, Steffi Aberasturi, Sofia Baroud, and Emmanuelle Vera joined in the celebration.

“Our first boutique in Cebu marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring personalized, high-quality beauty shopping experiences to the region. We look forward to welcoming Cebu’s beauty enthusiasts and offering a wide collection of products that will inspire confidence, enhance self-expression, and unveil the beauty within,” said Michael Huang, Senior Vice President for Support & Development of Rustan’s Commercial Corporation.

To celebrate this milestone, Rustan’s Beauty Source keeps the charm alive with irresistible beauty deals! From January 31 to February 16, indulge in your beauty favorites with exclusive offers at Rustan’s NUSTAR Cebu.

Rustan’s Beauty Source is known for its curated selection of premium beauty brands, with multiple branches across Metro Manila and a presence at Rustan’s Ayala Center Cebu. Its inaugural boutique in Cebu is set to offer the same level of sophistication and exclusivity, elevating the beauty shopping experience for customers in the region.

Rustan’s Beauty Source thanks its sponsors, NUSTAR Resort Cebu and Lancôme, for their support in making this event possible. Discover the newest beauty destination in Cebu at Level 1, The Mall | NUSTAR. For more information about Rustan’s Beauty Source, follow Rustan’s the Beauty Source on Facebook and Instagram at @rustansthebeautysource and shop online at www.rustans.com.