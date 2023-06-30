MOVE IT Offers Two Free Rides in Cebu Until June 30

Looking for a safe and reliable ride is easier with a motorcycle taxi service app, MOVE IT. The homegrown transportation solutions provider offers two free rides in Cebu until June 30.

MOVE IT in Cebu is focused on training. It’s about time that we professionalize it. We don’t want to take their earnings away from them, but we want to help them more, to provide better service. Wayne Jacinto MOVE IT General Manager

Reliable Technology

The newly launched app in Cebu introduces upgraded features such as a 99.55% uptime, in-app internet calling for data privacy of both passengers and riders, round-the-clock emergency assistance, cashless payment options, and a Share-My-Ride feature.

“Our technology is powered by GrabMaps, which allows us hyper-local data, making finding the drop-off and pick-up point hassle-free. It is also optimized to give you the fastest route possible.” MOVE IT Head of Expansions Josh Ong said.

Passenger and Rider Support

“MOVE IT in Cebu is focused on training. It’s about time that we professionalize it. We don’t want to take their earnings away from them, but we want to help them more, to provide better service,” said MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto.

“With MOVE IT, we provide training and skills assessment; we want them to be safe and their passengers to be safe. We also provide insurance and incentives to our riders and have programs and initiatives for their families.” He added.

“On behalf of the Cebu City Government, we welcome MOVE IT. One of the safety features I like is that when my kids book a ride, I can monitor where they are for their safety.” Cebu City North District Councilor Joel Garganera said.

“As a leader who looks at the needs of constituents, I am so happy that MOVE IT will not displace our habal-habal drivers; on the contrary, it provides a platform for our habal-habal riders to be legitimized and to professionalize their services to the public.” Cebu 3rd District Congressman, Hon. Pablo John Garcia.

New users can download the app on Google Play and the App Store. Register with your name and contact details and enter the promo code MOVEITSASUGBO to avail of the two free rides until June 30.

