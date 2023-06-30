Suganob makes weight for his world title shot against South African champion Nonthshinga  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano world title challenger Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob confidently passed the contracted weight for his much-awaited world title showdown against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga on June 29 (June 30, Manila Time).

Suganob stepped on the weighing scale at 112.2 pounds. Incredibly Suganob passed the weigh-in without stripping any of his clothes, particularly his pants, which displays his tremendous discipline for this fight, which will be held on July 2 (July 3, Manila time).

Meanwhile, Nontshinga was two pounds lighter at 110 lbs.

Suganob, mandatory challenger

This will be the first title defense for Nontshinga after winning the title last year against Mexican Hector Flores Calixto in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Suganob of Dauis town, Bohol, and the pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, earned his spot as the mandatory challenger for Nontshinga’s title after beating Mark Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym last February in Calape, Bohol, during their world title eliminator showdown.

Both boxers are undefeated, with Suganob two fights more experienced than Nontshinga with 13 wins and four knockouts. Nontshinga has an 11-0 (win-loss) record with nine knockouts.

Suganob team

Suganob and his team, comprised of his promoter and manager Floriezyl Podot, trainers Edsel Burlas and Nino Jalnaiz, and their partner, veteran matchmaker Edito Villamor arrived in East London, South Africa, last June 27 after a grueling 22-hour flight from Manila.

The fight was supposedly scheduled last June 16 but was moved to July 2 due to promotional problems on the South African side.

Still, the fight pushes through with only a day from happening.

Suganob has the opportunity to join the lone Filipino world champion Marlon Tapales, the IBF and WBA world super bantamweight champion.

