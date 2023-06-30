Arthur Villanueva scores lopsided TKO win against Thai boxer in Bangkok

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger “King” Arthur Villanueva scores a lopsided victory in Thailand on Thursday, June 29, in the nation’s capital, Bangkok.

The 34-year-old Villanueva, a former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart and now fighting in the Baguio-based Highland Boxing Gym, scored a fourth round technical knockout victory against hometown fighter Chatre Buakaewdee at the Spaceplus Bangkok RCA.

Arthur Villanueva displays old form

Villanueva displayed his old form, which earned him three world title shots, against the hapless Thai.

The Bago City, Negros Occidental native didn’t waste time from the opening bell after unleashing power punches that shocked Buakaewdee.

Villanueva known for his technical style of boxing cleanly landed power punches from all angles that wobbled the Thai numerous times.

Body shots

He increased his activity as the fight ensued, and successfully landed most of his combinations. He also pinned Buakaewdee numerous times against the ropes while bombarding the latter with hooks and uppercuts to the head and body.

In the fourth round, Villanueva targeted Buakaewdee’s body by launching powerful hooks that left the Thai boxer holding on for dear life.

The referee, Kris Sanyadej, who already had enough watching the lopsided fight, decided to halt it at 1:43 mark to award the TKO victory to Villanueva.

The victory improved Villanueva’s record to 35 wins with 20 knockouts, 4 losses, and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Buakaewdee suffered his first loss in two fights.

World title shots

Villanueva became known in the local boxing scene as a regular fixture in ALA Boxing Gym’s “Pinoy Pride” Boxing Series. He earned two world title fights and one interim world title shot in his career.

He fought in the IBF world super flyweight titles but lost on both occasions, and so was his WBO interim world bantamweight title shot.

Villanueva’s victory extended his winning streak to three fights.

