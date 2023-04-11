Suganob vs. Nontshinga set June 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title showdown between Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob and defending champion Sivenathi Nontshinga is officially slated on June 16, 2023, with its venue still undetermined as both camps undergo purse bidding.

CDN Digital reached out to Suganob’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot regarding news that the world title showdown will be held in East London, South Africa.

Podot clarified that they have an existing offer to Nontshinga’s camp to hold the bout abroad instead of South Africa, while the purse bid is going on.

“As of today wa pa ka finalize ang pikas. If di nila ma zero out ilang offer nato, we go to purse bid as planned today to end 11:59pm EST. Mas klaro atong offer nila,” said Podot.

“Gi base na nila sa ilang nakita nga contract nga atong gi sign. Pero until now, wala pa mo acknowledge ang promoter nila. Wala ta kabalo ug gaduha-duha ba sad sila.”

Besides their offer, Podot is open to hold the bout in South Africa as a statement to Nontshinga’s camp that Suganob can pull off an upset their home turf.

“One of our considerations nga atong gi dawat ang duwa sa Africa is para ma prove nato nga Regie can win a championship bisan di sa Pinas. And also, we would like their promoter to see what caliber of boxing Regie has. Pero karon, wa pa gyud klaro ni commit nila,” added Podot.

Nontshinga is guaranteed 65 percent of the fight purse as the defending champion, while Suganob gets 35 percent being the challenger.

Winning a bout in South Africa is notoriously elusive for the visiting Filipino boxers. Those who fought there were hounded by controversial hometown decisions.

However, Sanman Boxing Gym’s Dave Apolinario ended that drought when he snatched the International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight title by knocking out erstwhile champion Gideon Buthelezi in East London last year.

Like Apolinario, Suganob has all the qualities of a boxer who can unseat Nontshinga.

The 25-year-old Dauis town native is unbeaten in 13 bouts with four knockouts.

The Boholano earned the world title shot when he defeated fellow Filipino and erstwhile unbeaten Mark Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym via an eighth round technical decision last February 25 in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions in Calape, Bohol.

Meanwhile, Nontshinga, 24, is also unbeaten in 11 fights with nine knockouts. He bagged the IBF world light flyweight title by beating Mexican Hector Flores Calixto via split decision last September in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Nontshinga became known in the Philippine boxing scene when he won a controversial unanimous decision victory against Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian Araneta despite getting knocked down in the 12th round in Gqberha, South Africa in 2021.

