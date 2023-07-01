Motorcycle rider killed after crashing into wing van in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

July 01,2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 78-year-old rider was killed after the motorcycle he was driving swerved lanes and crashed into a wing van truck on Friday night, June 30, 2023.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. along S. Osmeña Road at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Bernadeth Tapilot, traffic investigator of the Mabolo Police Station identified the motorcycle rider as Dammang Adjilani Sarahan, 78, a resident of Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the police report, the motorcycle driven by the victim was running on the outermost lane ahead of a delivery wing van truck traveling in the same direction.

The victim reportedly swerved to the left and was bumped by the van which was running in the second outer lane.

The report revealed that Sarahan crashed on the pavement and died on the spot.

His motorcycle was found underneath the van.

Police identified the driver of the wing van truck as Virgil Arteza, 39, from Maribojoc, Bohol Province.

Arteza told CDN Digital in a phone interview that he did not notice the motorcycle rider he made a left turn from the port area heading north.

He said that he did not hear any sound of the impact and only noticed that something happened when he felt an obstruction under his vehicle.

“Nabantanyan nako nga murag naa nay gapugong sa akong truck sa ilawm,” he said.

Police Staff Sergeant Ador Bacalso of the Mabolo Police Station said the wig van driver is now detained at the station pending the filing of charges.

Arteza may be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. /rcg

