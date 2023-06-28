Mandaue accident: 28-year-old motorcycle driver killed by speeding dump truck

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 28-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after he was hit by a speeding garbage dump truck that ran a red light at an intersection in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The incident happened at around 4:23 a.m. today, June 28, at the intersection of AS Fortuna and MC Briones Street in Barangay Bakilid.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Demetria Halabas, 28, a CCTV operator of a private company, and a resident of Seaside Street, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Vernie Magdali of the Cebu City Police Station 1 in Barangay Pari-an, happened to witness the accident on his way home. He said that the dump truck beat the red light and hit the motorcycle driver.

According to the police report, the garbage dump truck was coming from the north towards Cebu City. It hit the motorcycle which at that time was turning left from AS Fortuna Street.

The driver of the garbage dump truck was identified as Nestor Celeno Caramihan, 37, a resident of Sitio Lemonsito, Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Richard Suycano, traffic investigator of the Mandaue City Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, said that the driver of the dump truck allegedly disregarded a red light on his way to collect garbage in the city.

He added that the victim was thrown off a few meters from his motorcycle which went under the truck.

Halabas suffered severe injuries to his side and was immediately brought to the Mandaue City Hospital for medical treatment.

Suycano said that the victim was resuscitated in the hospital but was later pronounced dead at around 5:33 a.m. of the same day.

The victim’s body is now at St. Peter Funeral Homes and was already claimed by the family, said Suycano.

The suspect is now detained at the Subangdaku Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges. The suspect may be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

However, Suycano said that the families of both parties met up earlier today and may opt for an amicable settlement.

Accident at SRP: 1 dead

But about two hours before the acident in Mandaue City, a motorcycle rider died in a road accident at the South Road Properties.

Police Major Jonathan Beethooven Taneo of Police Station 11 of the Cebu City Police Office identified the dead motorcycle rider as Jay Noel Sente of Sitio Iba, Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City, Cebu.

Investigation showed that the victim was heading south when his motorcycle hit a road gutter causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash on the road. Emergency responders later found him lying on the road with a wound in his head.

He was rushed to the hospital but he did not reached the hospital alive.

This accident happened at 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. with Reporter Niña Mae Oliverio

