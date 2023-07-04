Newborn abandoned in barangay captain’s garage in Bogo City, Cebu

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | July 04,2023 - 09:19 AM
Newborn abandoned in barangay captain’s garage in Bogo City

Health workers and authorities in Bogo City taking care of the baby boy found abandoned inside the garage of a barangay captain on July 4, 2023. | Contributed Photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Bogo City is now tracing the identities of the individuals who left a newborn baby boy in Barangay Sambag on Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023.

The Women and Children Protection Desk of the Bogo City Police Station received reports of an abandoned newborn around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The infant was discovered inside the garage owned by Sambag’s barangay captain, Virgilio Terado Jr. in Purok Proper 2, Brgy. Sambag.

According to the police, it was Terado’s wife who found the baby in the garage, placed inside the box, at 5:30 a.m.

After reporting the incident to the authorities, the infant was then brought to the nearest hospital. The baby was healthy, authorities added.

Bogo City is a sixth-class component city located approximately 97 kilometers north of Cebu City.

