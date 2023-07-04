Newborn abandoned in barangay captain’s garage in Bogo City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Bogo City is now tracing the identities of the individuals who left a newborn baby boy in Barangay Sambag on Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023.

The Women and Children Protection Desk of the Bogo City Police Station received reports of an abandoned newborn around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The infant was discovered inside the garage owned by Sambag’s barangay captain, Virgilio Terado Jr. in Purok Proper 2, Brgy. Sambag.

According to the police, it was Terado’s wife who found the baby in the garage, placed inside the box, at 5:30 a.m.

After reporting the incident to the authorities, the infant was then brought to the nearest hospital. The baby was healthy, authorities added.

Bogo City is a sixth-class component city located approximately 97 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

9-month-old baby drowns in a bucket of water in Cebu City

Abandoned newborn baby found dead in Carcar, Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP