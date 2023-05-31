Abandoned newborn baby found dead in Carcar, Cebu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 31,2023 - 11:36 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents of a village in Carcar City woke up to some grisly news on Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023 after an abandoned newborn was found dead.

The gruesome discovery was reported in Sitio Mabugnao in Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City.

According to a post from Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City’s official Facebook page, the dead infant was discovered right beside a water meter in a goat pen owned by Edwin Barcenas, a village councilor from Poblacion 1, also in Carcar City.

Personnel from Carcar City’s Disaster Office, who went to retrieve the remains, also found out that the baby’s lower extremities were missing.

The dead baby will be buried immediately, the barangay added, while authorities try to track down the identity of who abandoned him.

“Gamay nga pag-amo sa kalag sa inosinteng bata amoang gihangyo Guadalupehanon,” they added. (We are asking Guadalupehanon’s for a little prayer for the soul of the innocent baby.)

Carcar City is a fifth class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

