Cebu officials come to Secretary Frasco’s defense, say ‘smear campaign’ targeting her

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials in Cebu defended Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco amid controversies surrounding the country’s new tourism slogan and campaign video.

At least 60 elected officials here signed a manifesto, declaring their ‘full and unwavering support’ to Secretary Frasco.

These included several members of the House of Representatives from Cebu’s districts, city and municipal mayors, and councilors.

“We, the Congressmen, City Mayors, Municipal Mayors, and Councilors under the banner of a united and indivisible One Cebu Island, declare our full and unwavering support to the Department of Tourism (DOT) led by our very own, a Cebuana, Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco,” portions of the manifesto read.

‘Demolition Job?’

In the manifesto, Cebu’s officials also claimed that the ‘barrage of criticisms’ DOT had been receiving, following the unveiling of the new tourism tagline and campaign video, is a ‘demolition job’ against Frasco.

“Given the circumstances, it is not difficult to see that the goal of all this is to sabotage the great accomplishments of the DOT Secretary, who continues to deliver to the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.,” they said.

“We strongly believe this demolition job to be perpetrated by individuals with their own questionable agenda, perhaps to sway the trust and confidence of President Marcos in a Cebuana — who represents the very island that delivered the highest number of votes to the President and the Vice President in the 2022 Presidential Elections,” they added.

The six-page manifesto was released on Monday, July 3, copies of which were furnished to members of the press. Almost all local officials signed the document, except Cebu City – North District Rep. Rachel ‘Cutie’ Del Mar and Danao City Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano.

Last week, the DOT revealed ‘Love the Philippines’, the country’s new tourism slogan. The new campaign drew mixed reactions upon its release.

However, its accompanying campaign video drew flak when netizens and bloggers pointed out that some of the stock footages used showed foreign destinations.

On Monday, DOT announced that it had terminated its contract with DDB Philippines, the department’s partner advertising firm that used stock footage from other countries in a tourism promotional video for the Philippines.

DDB Philippines, the company behind the creation of the video, apologized on Sunday following the controversy and admitted to using stock footage not shot in the Philippines. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP