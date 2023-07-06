Cebu City Council starts 2nd year, minority councilors still left out of committee chairmanships

CEBU CITY, Philippines –- In its second year, the majority floor of the 16th Cebu City Council has again hardly handed over any committee chairmanships or memberships to the minority council.

Though, Councilors Mary Ann de los Santos and Councilor Jose Abellanosa, now have committee memberships.

READ: ‘Singapore-like’ Cebu City measures among 37 new ordinances passed by 16th City Council

De los Santos has been elected to be a member of the Committee on Youth and Sports Development, chaired by Councilor Jessica Resch. De los Santos replaced Councilor Rey Gealon’s membership in the committee.

Moreover, Abellanosa is also now a member of the Committee on Labor, Employment, Cooperative, and Livelihood, also replacing Gealon. The committee’s chairmanship was still with Councilor Edgardo Labella II.

The 16th Cebu City Council held its reorganizational session, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, a year after they resumed office in the City’s Legislative Department.

Councilor and Minority Floor Leader Nestor Archival Sr., however, has again been left out with no committee chairmanship nor leadership.

READ: Mayor Rama set to tackle CCMC issue during second SOCA

Cebu City Council Committee heads

Ex-officio Councilors Jessica Resch and Franklyn Ong retained each of their chairmanships at the Committee on Youth and Sports Development and Committee on Barangay Affairs, respectively, as they are incumbent Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president and Association of Barangay Councils president, respectively.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, presiding officer of the city council, still holds the chairmanship for the Committee on Housing and Committee on Animal Welfare.

Majority Floor Leader Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera remains to have three chairmanships: the Committee on Health Hospital Services, and Sanitation; on Women, LGBTQ, and Family Affairs, and the Committee on House Rules and Oversight.

President Pro Tempore Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros still got the chairmanship on the Committee on Education, Science, and Technology; on Scholarship Program, and Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

READ: Solon asks House panel to back proposed 5-year term for elected brgy execs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP