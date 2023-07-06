Mandaue’s TEAM says traffic violation fines of tricycle-for-hire drivers can be paid in installments but…

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said it tricycle-for-hire drivers may avail of installment scheme in paying their fines but he clarified that this can only be implemented on a case-to-case basis.

Hyll Retuya, head of the TEAM’s legal and administration division, said this is allowed especially for those who have a large amount of accumulated pending traffic violations.

This is done in response to the request of some tricycle-for-hire drivers in the city to scrap the fines for their pending traffic violations or allow them to pay the accumulated fines in installments so that they can renew their franchises.

“Case-to-case basis ra ni siya, wala ni nato gi-promote. Pangitaan lang og pamaagi aron sila makakuha og TEAM Clearance o provisional TEAM Clearance nga valid only for the time nga atoang gihatag sa ila which, baryan gihapon nila. If dili ma settle, wala na sila’y franchise,” said Retuya.

The call of some of the tricycle-for-hire drivers was made even after the city government implemented an ordinance lowering the renewal of franchise fee of tricycle-for-hire from P1,500 to P1,000 on Monday, July 3.

Before drivers could renew their franchises, they need to get a TEAM clearance wherein they need to pay their traffic violations.

Can’t be scrapped

Retuya encouraged drivers with huge amount of accumulated fines to visit their office located inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex compound.

Retuya also clarified that the pending traffic violations can never be scrapped.

With this, he encouraged drivers to always follow the city’s traffic rules and regulations to avoid accumulating fines.

Meanwhile, 50 police personnel were deputized by TEAM to help them apprehend traffic violators.

The police personnel underwent an orientation organized by TEAM regarding the issuance of a citation tickets to violators.

Moreover, they were also updated and reminded of the city’s ordinances regarding traffic rules and regulations.

The police personnel were from the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) and also from the six stations of MCPO.

