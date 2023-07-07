YouTube terminates Quiboloy’s SMNI channel

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube has terminated the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) channel, owned by alleged sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy.

It came just two weeks after Quiboloy’s channel was axed over violating YouTube’s community guidelines.

A visit to SMNI’s channel shows a tag saying, “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

SMNI has yet to issue a statement regarding the termination.

SMNI has, in the past, been at the center of red-tagging debates on multiple occasions.

The Commission on Human Rights recently called out SMNI, specifically its hosts, for red-tagging several reporters affiliated with the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP).

SMNI also caught the attention of Southeast Asian media groups, Gerakan Media Merdeka from Malaysia, Journalist Association Timor Leste, and the Cambodian Center for Independent Media, who also slammed the news outfit for red-tagging other journalists.

WHAT WENT BEFORE: Christian sect linked to several controversies

Duterte asks Quiboloy to redeem soul from devil: ‘Tubusin mo na lang ako sa impyerno’

