Tourism chief Christina Garcia-Frasco still has Marcos’ trust despite ‘Love Philippines’ video mess

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco still has the trust of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. despite the “Love Philippines” video mess.

Speaking to the media at Fort Bonifacio on Friday, Marcos said that there was no question that he still trusted Frasco.

“Yes absolutely. No question. I spoke to her, I have been actually, but in fact, since all of these came to the fore,” he said.

Marcos said that he saw how fast Frasco moved after she terminated the agreement with the advertising company behind the controversial tourism promotion video.

“She has also since then put under review all of the other contracts that were in the pipeline. In my opinion, she has it under control, she knows what to do, what she has done so far inspires confidence that she will fix the problem and that the campaign of ‘Love the Philippines’ will be as successful as we hope for it to be,” said Marcos in English and Filipino.

The campaign’s tourism video was found to have used footage from other countries, sparking controversy.

Meanwhile, Cebu officials rallied behind Garcia-Frasco saying the bashing she received is part of a smear campaign meant to discredit te Tourism chief.

