Carbon robbery-kidnapping: Chinese businessman, two others, allegedly robbed, abducted

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three individuals, including a Chinese businessman, were reportedly victims of robbery and kidnapping by still unidentified suspects at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City last Monday, July 10, 2023.

Police in Talisay City confirmed that three men were found tied and blindfolded inside an abandoned white van in Brgy. Campo 4, Talisay City last Monday morning.

The victims were identified as Jason Montero Co, a 49-year-old Chinese national and businessman; Virgilio Zanzan Lerin, 46; and Alberto Lerin Torremocha, 16.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay Police Station, said robbers took off with at least P100,000 in cash, smartphones, ATM cards and other valuables from the victims.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, the three men were loading some stocks into Co’s white van in Carbon Public Market when suddenly, four men approached them and declared robbery.

The suspects forced the victims inside the van, where they tied their arms, feet and blindfolded them.

From Carbon to Talisay

The robbers took the three men to Brgy. Campo 4 in Talisay City, where they stole the cash and valuables, then fled and abandoned the victim, still bound and blindfolded.

Fortunately, a few village peacekeepers (tanod in Cebuano) noticed the parked van along the highway, and then rescued the three victims.

Barangay officials brought Co and his companions to the barangay hall around 9:40 a.m. to contact the businessman’s relatives, said Gregorio Mamac, chief tanod of Brgy. Campo 4.

Shortly after, they accompanied the three men to the Talisay City Police Station to report and file a blotter on the crime.

Caballes said they have coordinated with Carbon Police Station to trace the identities of the suspects.

Investigators have started securing closed-circuit television footage from the time the robbers appeared in Carbon Public Market in Cebu City up to the moment they left the victims in Campo 4 in Talisay City.

