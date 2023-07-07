Woman robbed at gunpoint while jogging in SRP, loses cellphone worth P70,000

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman jogging at the SRP was robbed at gunpoint by motorcycle-riding thieves early Thursday morning, July 6, 2023.

The police report revealed that the SRP robbery incident happened at around 5:50 a.m. at the bridge near the corner road going to the San Remo condo.

The incident was reported by the victim to the Mambaling Police Station at around 9:29 a.m.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Nova Belle Villapaz, a resident of Canizares Street, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victim was reportedly jogging from her residence to Il Corso and the condominium area early in the morning.

The victim told police that while she was walking near the corner going to San Remo Condo, she saw two men onboard a motorcycle on standby.

As the victim was approaching them, the back rider allegedly got off the vehicle and pointed a .45 caliber gun at the jogger.

The suspect then declared a hold-up and demanded Villapaz’s bag.

The suspects then fled onboard their motorcycle after getting the victim’s bag which contained her cellphone worth P70,000.

The police report also revealed that both suspects were not wearing a helmet and the backrider who pointed the gun had a black eye on his left eye.

Police Staff Sergeant Jeprey Ceba, desk officer of the Mambaling Police Station, said that the case is still being investigated and that they are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the suspects.

The SRP robbery case came at a time when police reported that crime incidents in Cebu and the entire region have been on the decline in the past few months. /rcg

