Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines ‘unanimously’ approves proposal for new Cebu dioceses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The proposal of the Archdiocese of Cebu to create additional dioceses under its ecclesiastical jurisdiction got “unanimous” approval from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma announced in a video uploaded to the official Facebook page managed by the Archdiocese of Cebu on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The prelate presented to the CBCP the “Sugbuswak” proposal during the 126th plenary council of the CBCP.

The CBCP’s approval of the “Sugbuswak” proposal is only one of the requirements by the Vatican to allow the creation of new dioceses here in Cebu.

READ MORE: Cebu archdiocese, biggest in PH, to be split into 3

“Gikalipay nako, ni bishop Dodong (Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones), ni Bishop Ruben (Auxiliary Bishop Ruben Labajo) og pag anunsyo ninyo nga ang atong proposal bahin sa Sugbuswak, unanimously approved sa tanan nga mga obispo. Nalipay sila niining atong pangandoy ug kining importante nga requirement, approval of the CBCP, nadawat na nato,” the prelate said.

“Padayon kita sa dugang pa nga paningkamot sa panginahanglan, pero sa karon, angay lamang magmalipayon kita…Congratulations kanatong tanan,” the prelate added.

Sugbuswak

Palma, in previous interviews, said the term “Sugbuswak” means blossoming to serve more people in the remote area in Cebu.

“The term “Sugbuswak” is an amalgamation of several terms: “Sugbu”, the Cebuano name for Cebu; “sugwak” to gush forth, like the blood and water coming from the pierced side of Christ; and “buswak” which means to blossom. Thus, Sugbuswak is an apt appellation to the establishment of new dioceses in the archdiocese of Cebu,” the Archdiocese said.

Palma, in an earlier press conference, said that prior to the formal presentation of the said proposal, a series of Archdiocesan-wide consultations and studies were done to achieve “a more efficient pastoral administration and a more personal approach to the spiritual and pastoral needs of all the faithful.”

READ MORE: Archdiocese of Cebu to present to CBCP the location of the three proposed dioceses in July

The archdiocese’s plan is to divide the archdiocese into three: the archdiocese as the mother church, and one diocese each located in northern Cebu in southern Cebu.

Carcar City is being considered as the center of the planned diocese in the south, while the cities of Danao and Bogo are being considered for the planned diocese in the north.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP