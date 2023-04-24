Man robbed in Cebu City just a few minutes after disembarking ship

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Hot pursuit operation is now ongoing to capture a 30-year-old man accused of robbing a man along T. Padilla Extension, here, on Monday dawn, April 24, 2023.

Police confirmed that they received reports of robbery around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

The victim, identified as Jonathan Adlawan, told investigators he was walking along T. Padilla Extension when a man stopped him on his tracks, pointed a knife, and demanded him to give his valuables.

Citing police findings, Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the victim just disembarked from a ship that came from Hilongos, Leyte when he was robbed.

Adlawan gave his smartphone, wireless earphones, wallet, valid IDs, credit cards, and other valuables to the suspect. Fortunately, he was able to retrieve them after reporting the incident to the police, who identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man, and traced his address in Brgy. Tejero.

The police later conducted a raid in the suspect’s residence, where they retrieved all of Adlawan’s valuables. The robber, however, managed to elude arrest.

“We beg off not to disclose the suspect’s identity yet in order not to compromise the ongoing hot pursuit operation,” Pelare said.

