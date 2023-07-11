Businessman killed in Danao, personal grudge eyed as motive

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A businessman engaged in distributing soft drinks was killed by still unidentified perpetrators in Danao City last Monday, July 10, 2023.

The victim was identified as Gino Pasana Durano, said Police Lt. Col. Clark Arriola, chief of the Danao City Police Station.

Durano, 45, was a resident of Purok Calabasa, Barangay Cambubho, also in Danao City.

Based on initial investigations from the police, residents in Purok Calabasa, Barangay Cambubho heard successive bursts of gunfire around 4:55 p.m. on Monday.

A few minutes later, some of them found Durano, bloody and lifeless on his lawn. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s neighbors immediately reported what happened to the Police Community Precinct in Barangay Lawaan, also in Danao City.

According to Ariola, investigators are considering personal grudge as the possible motive behind the businessman’s killing in Danao.

He added that they already had identified several ‘persons-of-interest’ who could shed more light into the crime as the investigations continue.

Danao City is a third-class component city located approximately 49 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Carbon robbery-kidnapping: Chinese businessman, two others, allegedly robbed, abducted

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP