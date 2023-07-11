Netizens on cobra spotted in San Fernando, Cebu: ‘Kahadlok!’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Netizens are sharing how they feel when netizen, Vince Saz, from San Fernando, Cebu shared their encounter with a cobra last Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Saz told CDN Digital that they were hiking with some of his friends when they spotted the cobra.

It was their first time to see a cobra, known locally as “banakon,” in the area, that’s why they were so amused and scared at the same time.

COBRA RAKA, NATURE LOVER SILA! 😅🐍LOOK: Ka-Siloy Vince Saz from San Fernando, Cebu shared a one-of-a-kind encounter… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, July 10, 2023

In the video uploaded by Saz, they were running away from the cobra when it disappeared quickly into the tall grass in the area.

CDN Digital uploaded screenshots of the video and Siloys are going nuts over this rare encounter.

Don’t harm them

While others are saying they were scared of this encounter, some are also sharing their thoughts about not to harm animals like this.

“No need to fear nor kill snakes as they avoid people. Just make some noise and tap the ground in advance to give them time & space to flee. They help keep the rat population in check among other things. In the rare likelihood of a cobra bite, go to the nearest hospital that has a ventilator if there’s no anti venom. Be more informed rather than be afraid,” said one netizen.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Farmer dies after he is bitten by a snake in Barili

15-foot python rescued in Lapu-Lapu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP