Mandaue City plans to borrow P3 billion for new government center, other projects

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is planning to borrow P3 billion to construct a government center and other infrastructure projects.

On Tuesday, July 11, the city council during its session approved on the first reading, the ordinance authorizing the proposed loan.

The borrowing ordinance is one of the first requirements needed to be able to start the process. If the ordinance will be passed, it will then be submitted to the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), an attached agency of the Department of Finance which will evaluate if the city has a borrowing capacity.

Mandaue City wants to build a new city hall or a one-stop-shop government center as well as construct a parking building, playing area, and convention center which the city expects to generate income.

“Dako naman gud ta nga siyudad and as you can see our city hall was here since 1930s ingun ana niya, nagkadako atoang siyudad pero ang city hall kutob lang sa ani,” said Cortes-Zafra.

“Mayor Jonas is trying nga motukod ta og government center, this is because we want all the government agencies to be in one place para one-stop-shop na ba, dili na magbalhin-balhin ang mga tawo, maglabang-labang og dalan, magsakay-sakay og bus, jeep aron lang gyud makacomply sila sa ila’ng requirements from one office to another, we consider sad naa sad tay national agencies who also wish to be nga kuyog sad sila sa government center,” she added.

In a previous interview, Mayor Jonas Cortes said that they plan to build the government center inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound in Barangay Guizo, where some fire victims are temporarily residing and awaiting their permanent housing.

Cortes-Zafra is confident that the city’s application will be granted. After the approval of BLGF, they will enter into an agreement with a bank.

Mandaue City became debt free in 2021.

“Kung sa budget sa city as per our budget officer, capable ra man gyud ta but since magtukod man ta sa government center along with sa parking building, a play area, ug convention center which is income generating so makatabang gyud siya sa siyudad, so dili lang solely rely on sa income sa city but also income generating siya nga makatabang pagbayad,” she said.

The city councilor said that if granted, the city would have to pay the debt in 15 years. /rcg

