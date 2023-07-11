2 Cebu barangays identified as election areas of concern.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two barangays in Cebu province were identified as election areas of concern two months before the start of the Barangay and Sangguniang Election 2023 season.

The different barangays are assessed and categorized into four categories: green, yellow, orange, and red, in time for the elections.

Police Major Mariejin Encio, spokesperson of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they had placed Barangay Linao in Talisay City and Barangay South Poblacion in San Fernando under the yellow category.

These areas are considered as areas of concern because according to historical data of the previous election, there is a suspected election-related incident.

“We will ensure nga (that) these two barangays will have a stringent deployment of security personnel in time sa (for the) election,” she said on how they would be focusing on these areas.

However, she said that so far, they had not identified areas based on their threat and risk assessment.

She also said that they had not recorded any threat from armed groups as of this writing.

No threat groups

“As of this date, wala tay namonitor nga threat groups. Wala tay naminotor nga private armed groups,” she said.

(As of this date, we have not monitored threat groups. We have monitored any private armed groups.)

With the goal of being two steps ahead of criminals, Encio added that they would be conducting continuous information gathering and intelligence fusion with other intelligence communities in order to monitor these possible threats.

The CPPO is also not discrediting the possibility that current wanted persons hunted may also be utilized to cause disorder during the election season.

Due to this, they are regularly holding meetings with other intelligence communities in the province.

In terms of the number of police personnel in the province, Encio said that despite the depleted number of officers, they would be conducting an augmentation to ensure that they would be ready to assist when needed.

Gun ban

With the start of the election season scheduled on August 28, 2023, the CPPO has also intensified their campaign against loose firearms.

Encio reminded individuals to turn over their expired firearms to avoid having to face charges.

“Magstart ang atoang gun ban – August 28 to Novermber 29. So katong mga firearm holders nga na-expired na, feel free to visit the nearest police station para masurrender, para for safekeeping ang ilang mga firearms. Kay di pud mi ganahan nga masubject sila for search warrants,” she said.

(The gun ban will start from August 28 to November 29. So those firearm holders of expired firearms, feel free to visit the nearest police station to surrender them, for the safekeeping of their firearms. Because we don’t want them to be the subject of search warrants.)

She said that they would also be continuously conducting their revitalized OPLAN Katok, which still had 2258 subjects left.

Encio assured that despite the decrease in police personnel, the CPPO would be able and actively implement the security preparations for the event.

Peace and order in Cebu

“As far as Cebu province is concerned, peace and order situation remains manageable. And all the security forces not only the PNP, but also the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and other law enforcement agencies. Of course to include the active support of your local government unit, are on top of the situation in ensuring the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election 2023,” she said.

And as the CPPO prepares for the Election Day to be held on October 30,2023, they are ready for it.

“Kaya ra jud. So if ever man naay mahitabo, the PNP is up to the thorough investigation and the resolution of case,” she said.

(It is manageable. So if ever something will happen, the PNP is up to the thorough investigation and the resolution of the case.)

