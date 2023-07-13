Kai Sotto still benched as Orlando Magic fall to 0-3 in NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto continued to sit out in the 2023 NBA Summer League as Orlando Magic absorbed a tough 82-80 loss to New York Knicks in overtime on Thursday (Manila time) at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

For the third straight game, the 7-foot-3 Filipino center didn’t play as the Magic remained winless in as many matches.

In the race to 82 points in extra regulation, Jaylen Martin scored the game-winning floater to give the Knicks their first win in the Summer League to improve to a 1-2 record.

QJ Peterson delivered five straight points to put New York on the verge of victory, 80-77. Jett Howard drilled an equalizing triple for Orlando before Martin denied them from stealing the game.

Charlie Brown led the Knicks with 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks. Peterson finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Martin added 12 markers.

The Magic leaned on Howard, who fired four triples for 22 points. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, as Anthony Black posted eight points and 14 rebounds including the putback that forced overtime.

Orlando battles the Portland Trailblazers, who have a 2-1 record, on Friday (Manila time) with the Filipino fans hoping Sotto to see action.

