Leptospirosis: Beware of the unseen killer lurking in floodwaters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leptospirosis, the silent killer which has claimed thousands of lives is again being watched due to the constant rains and floods in Cebu.

The disease is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira usually found in the urine of animals especially rats and carried by floodwaters. It can enter the human body through cuts and open wounds.

Once infected, a person may experience a variety of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases.

For those who have encountered flooding in their respective areas, it is important to be aware of the health risks associated with flooding.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), humans can be infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment, thus can be found and contracted in floods.

WHO, in a study entitled “Human leptospirosis: guidance for diagnosis, surveillance, and control,” said the bacteria can enter the body through cuts, wounds, and any open portion of the body part, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Contracting this bacteria can lead to life-threatening infections of the kidney, liver, brain, lung, or heart.

Here are some important tips to avoid leptospirosis infection:

If it’s raining and your area is flooded, it is best to stay at home where it is safe and dry.

2. Wading in flooded areas creates a great risk of acquiring the bacteria.

3. Be aware of the weather condition before heading outside and wear appropriate protective clothing.

4. If in contact with contaminated water, disinfect the exposed area right away with soap.

5. Being aware of the risks of what this bacteria can bring is an advantage for you, your family, and your friends.

6. Always maintain a clean environment starting with your homes to keep rodents away.

7. If you experience high fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, abdominal pain, jaundice, and vomiting, it is best to see your physician right away.

In this rainy season, when flooded areas are common in the city, it is best to learn about the risks of leptospirosis to stay a step ahead of this dreaded disease.

And seeking prevention is always the best course of action. / rcg

RELATED STORIES:

PH logs 1,467 leptospirosis cases, 15% higher than 2021

No leptospirosis case reported so far in Mandaue

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP