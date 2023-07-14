Cebu’s John Febuar Ceniza makes history; wins 2 gold medals in SWP National Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalist John Febuar Ceniza logged a new Philippine record in the men’s -61 kilogram division in the ongoing Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) National Weightlifting Championships in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Ceniza, a two-time silver medalist of the SEA Games weightlifting competition, became the first Filipino weightlifter to log a total of 300-kilogram lift in the -61 kgs open division on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

It was enough for him to secure the gold medal after he lifted 130kgs in snatch and 170kgs in the clean & jerk, to log the record-setting 300kg lift, according to SWP official Mark Aliño.

In total, Ceniza of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters won two gold medals in the competition after he topped the -61kgs secondary division. In addition, Ceniza will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, scheduled later this year as this competition serves as the official qualifiers in that meet.

The silver medalist in the -61kgs open division was Nestor Colonia who lifted a total of 206kgs. He lifted 90kgs in the snatch and 116kgs in the clean & jerk.

The bronze medal went to Ceniza’s teammate, Clark Cuico, who lifted a total of 201kgs. Cuico had 85kgs in snatch and 116kgs in the clean & jerk.

Incredibly, Ceniza’s two gold medals were just a chunk of the eight gold medals won by Cebuano weightlifters in the national championships after two days of competition.

Cebu’s other gold medalists were Fernando Agad, who topped the 55kgs open and collegiate divisions for two gilts, and Jun Dominic Bohol who bagged two gold medals in the 55kgs junior and secondary divisions.

Meanwhile, Hannah Shene Cabadila of the Aliño Weightlifting Club of Cebu topped the girls 30kgs youth division, while teammate Althea Bacaro ruled the 35kgs youth division.

Cebu’s other medalists in the ongoing national championships were Kicely Hermoso (silver, 49kgs youth division), Alberto Bacaro Jr. (silver, 49kgs boys youth division), Joefry Frasco Jr. (55kgs open division), and Clark Cuico (bronze, 61kgs open division).



