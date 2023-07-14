SACLEO in Lapu-Lapu City: 43 individuals arrested

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City arrested a total of 43 individuals during their implementation of the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) from July 11-12, 2023.

Among those arrested were 19 individuals with pending warrants for their arrest. These individuals were listed as the Top 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9 Most Wanted Persons in the city level.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said they also seized 70.62 grams of illegal drugs worth P480,948 during their SACLEO.

“Ang moduwa ug ang drug personalities nga mo-attempt nga mosud sa atoa sa City of Lapu-Lapu, wala gyud moy luna sa inyohang mga illegal nga binuhatan, sama sa droga, kay madakpan mo sa dili madugay,” Lim said as he echoed the warning which Mayor Junard Chan made earlier.

In addition, LLCPO also arrested six individuals, who were allegedly involved in anti-illegal gambling operations, and confiscated assorted gambling paraphernalia and close to P2,000 cash used as bet money.

Lim said they also confiscated four unlicensed firearms, of which two were voluntarily surrendered by its owners, while the two others were confiscated from the possession of two arrested individuals, who are currently facing charges for the violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

The conduct of the SACLEO, according to Lim, was part of their initiative to ensure peace and order in Lapu-Lapu City.

“As we head towards a crime-free environment, let us value our momentum and make every moment our opportunity and inspiration to strengthen our commitment in our battle against criminality,” he said.

“All our efforts shall continue to focus on the vision of Regional Director’s 3A’s (Able, Active, Allied). Further, our men on the ground will continue to focus on their work and hunt down every impunity and stagnates in our City.” he added.

/dcb

