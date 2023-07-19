Amparo of PMI Stable battles unbeaten Japanese WBO regional champion on Aug. 5.

CEBU CITY, Philippines– PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s road warrior, Jake “El Bambino” Amparo will fight on foreign soil anew.

The 25-year-old Guindulman, Bohol native will see action in Japan for the first time against Goki Kobayashi on August 5, 2023, at the Central Gym in Kobe.

Amparo will go for Kobayashi’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight crown set for 12 rounds.

Amparo became known among PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s ranks as its road warrior for having fought internationally several times.

His first bout abroad was an impressive unanimous decision victory against South African Mthokozisi Ngxaka in East London, South Africa last October 23.

However, Amparo suffered a 12-round split decision loss in his next fight abroad in a rematch with Ngxaka. He also lost to Vietnamese Huu Toan Le in Bangkok, Thailand last February.

Amparo then bounced back convincingly by winning his last two bouts in Bohol. He defeated Charlie Malupangue last February and Clyde Azarcon last May for the Philippine minimumweight title.

His record stands at 13 wins with three knockouts, four losses, and one draw.

Meanwhile, Kobayashi, 24 of Kobe, Japan is unbeaten in six fights with four knockouts.

The Japanese may look inexperienced compared to Amparo, but Kobayashi already displayed his potential.

Kobayashi isn’t new to trading punches with Filipinos having defeated three of them already. His most recent victim was Roslan Eco in his first title defense last May.

Before that, Kobayashi defeated Cris Ganoza last September and Marco John Rementizo where he won the WBO regional title.

PMI Boxing Stable has become the foremost boxing stable in the Visayas after the ALA Boxing Promotions folded up. It has produced promising young fighters mostly plucked from various grassroots boxing programs. /rcg

