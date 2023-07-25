Feeding stations for strays in Argao: A man’s act of kindness to less fortunate animals

Argao resident shows how he can make a difference, one small step at a time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In 2020, after having their own cats, one compassionate individual realized the plight of stray animals and decided to take action.

PJay Villaver, 33, living in Argao, Cebu shares a simple act of kindness toward stray animals in their area.

“Ever since having our own cats in 2020, I’ve always wanted to do something for those who are less fortunate to find a home. So I started feeding the strays around our condo,” he said.

Feeding stations at park

But since Villaver and his partner moved to the province, he saw a great opportunity to continue feeding stray animals by installing feeding stations at the local park.

“Then, when my partner and I transferred to the province, after seeing a lot of stray cats and dogs in poor condition, it became an opportunity for me to continue my advocacy, to feed the stray,” he added.

Just recently, he shared a video of him installing feeding stations around the park to inspire others to join this simple advocacy.

Feeding stations refilled

Villaver does his best to refill the feeding containers twice a week.

He makes it a point to balance feeding the strays while tending to his plants at home too.

Villaver has 12 cats, three dogs, and some fish too.

“With a lot of crazy things happening in the world, one thing you can do to make it a better place is to show kindness and compassion; to yourself, to the people around you, and most importantly, to animals,” shares Villaver.

