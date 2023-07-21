Here’s more proof that dogs are man’s best friends

CEBU, Philippines —Do you believe that dogs are man’s best friend?

If you’re still in doubt, read on.

Erika Mae Sucuano, a netizen from Bacolod, Lanao del Norte, shares the story of the unique bond between her uncle and his dog named King which proves gods are indeed man’s best friend.

Sucuano first made this story known through a video of King watching over her sick uncle, Promencio Sucuano.

King, who turns three years old this month, is a mixed breed of Japanese Spitz and Aspin.

According to Sucuano, her uncle and the dog always go together and bond like a father and son. Wherever her uncle goes around the house, King always follows him.

Sucuano said that in December 2022, her 69-year-old uncle was confined in the hospital for four days. Upon returning home, Erika told King not go to near her uncle because he needed to rest.

“Diretso lang kami sa kwarto para maka pag pahinga siya,” the uploader said.

(We just went straight to the room so my uncle could rest.)

Very good dog

The puzzled canine looked worried because his best friend ignored him.

“Vinideohan ko kasi nakikita ko na nagtataka siya ba’t walang reaction si uncle pag uwi,” Erika said.

(I took a video because I saw that King looked puzzled on why he got no reaction from my uncle.)

Erika said King eventually found his way to check on his best friend and later placed himself beside Promencio.

“Si King naman is super bait na aso. Nararamdaman niya kung anong mga nangyayari sa paligid niya,” Erika said.

(King is a very good dog. He knows what’s happening around him.)

Netizens were in awe of King’s concern for his best friend and showed their appreciation through comments.