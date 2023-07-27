Bohol Set to Surpass 1 Million Tourist Arrivals by Year’s End

In a successful State of the Province Address (SOPA) speech at the Bohol Cultural Center on July 22, 2023, Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado outlined the province’s promising tourism agenda, poised to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the sector. Bohol, focusing on rebranding and master planning, is all set to redefine its tourism management practices, promising a brighter future for the province.

Governor Aumentado‘s State of the Province Address unveiled a roadmap for a bright and promising future for Bohol’s tourism industry.

After facing challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette, the province received heartening news with the “Revenge Travel” trend, witnessing a staggering 198% increase in tourist arrivals from 2021 to 2022. The tourism industry projects Bohol’s tourist arrivals to reach the one-million mark by the end of the year, showcasing the destination’s resilience and allure. In 2022 alone, tourism businesses and stakeholders earned an estimated P7.3 Billion; for 2023, as of May 31, they have already reached an estimated P3.8 Billion.

Governor Aumentado also shared exciting developments in air connectivity, underscoring the province’s increasing prominence as a tourism hub. Air Busan has made a grand entrance with new international flights, and Asiana Air’s maiden flight from Incheon, South Korea, to Panglao on July 20 marked a significant milestone. On July 25, Royal Air Philippines will launch its flights from Kunming City, China, to Panglao, further expanding Bohol’s accessibility to major destinations.

Bohol’s UNESCO Global Geopark Status has created a Tourism Development Program, highlighting the province’s 17 Geosites. These picturesque locales promise to captivate travelers seeking unique experiences immersed in natural wonders.

Looking forward, Bohol is crafting new Tourism Circuits to cater to various interests. These circuits offer diverse and engaging experiences, from the Farm, Fork, Fitness Tour to Outdoor Adventure Trails, UNESCO Geotrail, and Motorbike Loops.

A forthcoming program, the Transforming Communities Towards Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Tourism (ToURIST) Program, backed by the Department of Tourism and funded by the World Bank, signals a commitment to prioritize the well-being of Boholano constituents while nurturing a thriving tourism industry. The province aims to ensure that its tourism practices are sustainable, inclusive, and resilient, enhancing the lives of locals and visitors.

Governor Aumentado emphasized Bohol’s active presence in marketing and promotion efforts through participation in the tour and travel expos and international ecotourism travel marts and forums. This strategy elevates Bohol’s profile on the global stage, drawing in travelers from all corners of the world.

Fueled by a love for an active and athletic lifestyle, Bohol aspires to embrace Sports Tourism, showcasing its capacity to host significant events like the 5150 Triathlon, which saw over 600 triathletes gather in the province.

Bohol remains dedicated to maintaining its reputation for professional tourism. Providing Tourism Assistance at critical locations, such as the Escuela de las Niñas and Bohol International Airport, reinforces the province’s commitment to providing visitors with a seamless and enriching experience.

As Governor Aumentado delivered his inspiring address, he reminded everyone of Bohol’s unique identity and heritage, captured in the brand of “Bol-anong pang-gobyerno para sa mga Bol-anon.”

The province proudly celebrates its culture and traditions through various events, such as the annual Sandugo Festival, showcasing its musical and performing arts groups like the Loboc Children’s Choir and Alicia Pangkat Kawayan. The recent grand coronation night of Miss Bohol 2023 has garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying the province’s reputation for delivering impressive productions. And Bohol fosters a thriving arts and literature scene with events like the “Bahal, Balut ug Balak” poetry night and art exhibits, reinforcing its support for creativity and artistic endeavors.

