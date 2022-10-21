Aumentado, Cobonpue to lead RDC-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., has appointed Bohol Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado and businessman Keneth Cobonpue as chairman and co-chairman, respectively, of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7).

In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the NEDA 7 on Friday, October 21, 2022, Aumentado’s appointment was made through a transmittal letter from the Office of the President dated October 19.

Aumentado and Cobonpue will have a three-year term at the RDC-7.

This is Aumentado’s first term at the RDC.

Cobonpue’s first term with the RDC-7 was in 2016-2019, He had his second term in 2019-2022.

Aside from being the current co-chair of the council, he will also serve as the Infrastructure Development Committee chair.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Aumentado thanked the president for his trust in giving the responsibility to him.

“Dili kini sayon na posisyon ug naglangkob kini ug dugang responsibilidad alang kanako. Apan, pinaagi sa tabang sa mga kaubanan nakong Gobernador, mga Mayor, ug uban pa nga mga miyembro sa RDC VII, atong mapatuman ang mga nagkadaiyang kalihukan alang sa paglambo sa atong rehiyon,” he said.

“Akong gihalad kining bag-ong tahas ug oportunidad sa akong mga higalang Bol-anon diri ug sa tibuok kalibutan,” he added. /rcg

