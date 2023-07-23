Aumentado calls for unity as he embarks on his second year in office

MANAUE CITY, Cebu – There are a lot of things to look forward to as he starts his second year at the Bohol Provincial Capitol.

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said billions worth of infrastructure projects were now in the pipeline while various businesses would be opening soon to provide employment opportunities to their people.

But all these will not succeed if there will still be those who will continue to ‘undermine’ the efforts of his administration.

“Let us set aside our differences and work hand-in-hand to build upon the gains we have already achieved as we march towards Bohol’s bright and promising future,” the Governor said during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Saturday, July 22.

Grand Vision

In his SOPA, Aumentado made a promise to pursue the “grand vision” that his late father and former governor Erico Boyles Aumentado conceptualized during his incumbency.

The former governor, he said, wanted to free Bohol from the clutches of poverty and turn the province into a place with sufficient power, water, irrigation, and infrastructure for its people.

With him at the Capitol, Gov. Aumentado said he would “continue working towards that vision.”

And he will do all these as he also continues to abide by his campaign promise: “Limpyong pang-gobierno, unahon ang Bol-anon.”

Positive Developments

In the coming months, Aumentado said that a lot of positive developments will be happening in Bohol.

These will include the following:

•Expansion and development of Hangos St. which connects J.A. Clarin St. to the New Capitol Site.

•Puregold will start construction and operation in Ubay, the first of seven branches. Robinson’s will follow soon, and so will S&R in Panglao town.

• More serious investors have expressed interest to pursue the Bohol-Cebu Bridge project like Prime Infra of the Razon Group.

• San Miguel Global Power, through Universal Power Solutions, will put up a 20- MegaWa` Battery Storage System at Brgy. Imelda, Ubay.

• Luxury and high-end hotels and resorts will start construction in Bohol. These are JW Marrio`Panglao Island Resort and Spa; J Park Island Resort and Waterpark; Mo’ayon Hotel; Bohol Nine Degrees Condotel; Crown Regency; Costa Mira Bohol; andPanglao Shores.

• Improvement of the passenger terminal building of the Bohol Panglao International Airport.

State of the Province

As a result of their many accomplishments, “Bohol has reached the level of being a compelling destination in tourism,” he said.

“We are back on our feet. Our local economy is thriving once more,” Aumentado added.

He said that Bohol had remained peaceful and orderly, making it an ideal place for a “wholesome family experience.”

Because of all these, the Provincial Government has regained the trust of its people as shown in his satisfaction rating +78 as based on the results of a survey made in May 2023.

“Our effort to control graft and corruption has a net satisfaction rating of +16, nineteen points higher than in the first half of 2022, at -3.”

