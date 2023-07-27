Boy, 17, accused of raping 14-year old classmate inside restroom of Naga City school

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has filed a complaint for rape against a 17-year-old student in Naga City, Cebu.

The boy was accused of raping his 14-year-old classmate inside the female restroom of their school on May 19, 2023.

According to NBI-7, a rape charge was filed against the suspect before the Naga City Prosecutor’s Office last July 25.

While his case was undergo review by the Naga City prosecutor, the suspect remains under the custody of his parents while the girl is now under the care of social workers for the introduction of some interventions to especially help her overcome the trauma that may have been caused by the rape incident.

May 19 rape

In its report, NBI-7 said the victim stepped out of their classroom between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19 to urinate.

The suspect was cleaning outside the female restroom that was located beside their classroom then.

NBI-7 said that the suspect allegedly followed the girl inside the restroom and locked the door.

The victim told NBI-7 that the suspect undressed her, pushed her against the door, and raped her.

Because of her fear, the victim who also has “speech impairment and delayed intellectual development”, was unable to say a word or fight back at the suspect who was much bigger than she was.

NBI-7 said that the suspect told the girl not to tell anyone about what happened.

The girl was said to be crying when she stepped out of the restroom and splashed water at the suspect. The incident was witnessed by a cousin who came looking for the girl who had been out of their classroom for over 15 minutes already.

Medico-legal report

NBI-7 said the girl’s parents reported the incident to the Naga City Police Station. They also brought their daughter to the Women and Children Protection Center of the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for check up.

Her medico-legal report showed that the girl suffered blunt force trauma that was suggestive of rape, NBI-7 said in report.

In its report, NBI-7 said that the alleged rape happened while the rest of her classmates were doing a school activity on the ground floor of their school building.

The subject teacher confirmed that the girl was not around while they were doing their school activity. The teacher said that she does not force the girl to join in their school activities in consideration of her condition.

NBI-7 said that a subpoena was sent to the suspect and his parents last July 4. During his appearance at the NBI-7 office on July 7, the suspect had denied the accusations against him.

But after the conduct of an extensive investigation, NBI-7 has recommended the filing of rape charge against him.

Be vigilant

NBI-7 said it helps if parents would always monitor, especially the online activities of their children.

“Monitor their online presence. If they discover that porn watching is a part of their child’s online activity, then that is a red flag. At the end of the day, it is the values they learn at home that matters,” the agency said.

“It is always sound to ask how they are everyday. Check with the school adviser on how their children are performing in school,” it added.

