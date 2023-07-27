LOOK: Maja Salvador, fiancé Rambo Nuñez stun in breathtaking prenup photos

Maja Salvador and her non-showbiz fiancé, entrepreneur Rambo Nuñez, looked like a dreamy couple in love in their breathtaking prenup photoshoot, which was released the same month they’re expecting to get married.

For the prenup shoot, Salvador was a graceful bride-to-be in a flowy orange midi dress while Nuñez wore a brown polo and white pants as they posed by the pyramids at what appears to be Egypt, as seen on the actress’ Instagram account on Wednesday, July 26.

The couple’s looks were put together by fashion stylist Cathleen Sobrevega, hair stylist Jay Wee and makeup artist Denise Go Ochoa. The prenup photos were taken by celebrity photographer Dookie Ducay.

In a separate post, the “Wildflower” actress, donning a ruffled marigold dress with cut-outs, shared a photo of herself posing with her partner in a room filled with different lanterns. Nuñez can be seen wearing a beige long-sleeved polo and white pants in the shoot.

The couple’s photos earned rave reviews from the actress’ supporters in the comments, including actors Luis Alandy and Precious Lara Quigaman.

The couple were then spotted praying at a church where they were blessed by Fr. Jerry Orbos, which was shared on Salvador’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 27.

Salvador confirmed that her wedding to Nuñez will take place sometime in July, although they remain tight-lipped about the details. The actress announced her engagement to her partner in April 2022.

