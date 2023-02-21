Habal-habal driver arrested for raping 6-year-old neighbor
CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 62-year-old ‘habal-habal’ driver was arrested on Monday, February 20, 2023, for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Carcar City, southern Cebu.
The accused, identified as Mario Bernal Panugan, a resident of the said city was nabbed by Carcar City police for allegedly raping the minor who is the daughter of his neighbor.
Panugan was arrested based on a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Hon. Ernesto Engracia Narido of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 11, 7th Judicial Region, Carcar City, last February 13, 2023.
Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Guardiano Cabagnot, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said that the alleged rape was committed last year.
He said that the suspect reportedly brought the victim to a small hut where he molested her. However, a sibling of the victim witnessed the incident and they narrated what happened.
Cabagnot said that Panugan denied the allegations during the interrogation.
Panugan is now detained at the police station. He will be facing charges of rape. /rcg
