What is bikepacking and why is it fun?

CEBU, Philippines—Bikepacking has become one of the more exciting adventures in Cebu.

A group of bikepackers explains why this is so in a recent episode of CDN Sportstalk.

So what is bikepacking?

According to Larry Honoridez, who was one of the guests of the weekly sports show, bikepacking is a combination of camping and cycling.

“It’s adventure cycling,” he says.

“If you have the thirst for adventure and the love for the great outdoors, bikepacking is for you,” added Ryan Sedon.

“So, your essentials from camping, you have to carry it to your camping destination using your bike,” he added

Sedon, Honoridez, and Sherwin Roy Ngujo are among a group of bikepackers who have achieved a lot in bikepacking.

They took part in the Bikepacking Annapurna Circuit in Nepal last May 6, where they were the only Cebuanos in the bikepacking extravaganza.

So it’s just fitting for the three to tell us more about this adventure.

What makes bikepacking exciting?

“With bike packing, since you’re on a bike and it’s slower that say, a motorcycle, you get to experience nature. You can check the surroundings and enjoy the view,” Sedon explains.

What makes it fit for Cebu is that there are many places to enjoy bikepacking here.

“There are a lot of camping grounds in Cebu such as Kan-irag, Osmeña Peak, Mt. Manunggal, and they are all accessible,” Ngujo said.

So let’s just say we got you thinking about trying this cycling adventure, the next question would be: What are the things we need to start?

Bikepacking is for everybody?

Honoridez says all you need are camping gear, (tent, cook set, safety essentials) a bike, and basic tools for your bike. Then you’re good to go.

“Bikepacking is for everybody. Any bike can do. But of course, you have to prepare,” Sedon said.

Preparation means regular biking, running, or cross training, he added.

Ngujo, meanwhile, says the bikepacking community in Cebu is growing.

“We have many cyclists and we also have a lot of mountaineers, nature lovers. Those people, who want to venture into another adventure, it won’t be difficult for them because they have the experience of both cycling and mountaineering,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trio revealed their upcoming trip that will take place in Bohol called the ‘Bohol Dam Ride’ on August 19 to August 21. /with a report from Pauline Plaza