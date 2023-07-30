Lady Panthers loss to Altas in opening match of Shakey’s Super League

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers fell short in their opening match of the ongoing Shakey’s Super League (SSL) 2023 National Invitationals volleyball tournament after losing to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 3-1, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Metro Manila.

The Altas beat the Lady Panthers in four sets, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, and 25-16, to clinch their first win under Pool A.

The Lady Panthers of head coach Yolly Rizzari started off hot in the first set, but they caved in the succeeding sets from their errors, while the Altas bounced back strong with their attacks.

After the dust has settled, Winnie Bedana led the Altas with 20 points, while the entire team unloaded 59 attacks over USP-F’s total 36 attacks.

Also, the Altas banked on their aces with 18 over USP-F’s eight, while the latter suffered 27 unforced errors and the former only committed 15.

Still, it’s not over for the Lady Panthers as they’re scheduled to face the UAAP reigning champions, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, on August 1 at 9 a.m. at the same venue.

Also playing later today is the reigning Cesafi women’s volleyball champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars.

The Lady Jaguars which beat the De La Salle University-Dasmarinas on Saturday evening faces University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tigers later today under Pool B.

