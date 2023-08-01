Aerophone Unboxes Samsung’s Latest Innovations with Cebuana Beauty Queens

Aerophone Enterprises & Co., one of the leading authorized distributors of Samsung products in Cebu and Visayas, hosted an exclusive Facebook Live event in partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. on July 28 at 3:00 PM. The virtual showcase took place at the Samsung Boutique, 3rd floor Cyberzone, SM Seaside City, that featured Samsung’s newest and most exciting releases.

Unveiling of Samsung’s Newest Units

The FB Live event revealed the latest Samsung devices fresh from their boxes as two Cebuana beauty queens, Stefanie Przewodnik, Miss Consolacion 2022 and Emanuelle Vera, Reina Hispanoamericana 2021, 3rd runner-up showed the viewers a hands-on experience of Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is the ultimate pocketable self-expression tool without compromise and delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The epitome of style and innovation, where its compact and sleek design combined with groundbreaking features is bound to capture hearts.

Galaxy Z Fold5 is the ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen, offering an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting battery in the thinnest, lightest Fold yet. Galaxy Z Fold5 is easy to take anywhere, while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series. Its cutting-edge foldable display technology and powerful features are sure to revolutionize the way we use our devices.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium product portfolio that redefines the tablet landscape and sets new standards for immersive viewing and creative freedom. An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And as the first Galaxy Tab S series to earn an IP68 rating, Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration, and elevate your productivity and entertainment.

Lastly, the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic provide personalized health guidance, purposeful design upgrades and an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier self. This series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

The Ultimate Tech Experience

With Aerophone’s Epic Pre-order sale, don’t miss the chance to avail exclusive deals and irresistible offers to get your hands on top-notch Samsung products at unbeatable prices! Check out their website https://www.aerophone.com.ph/Samsung and visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/samsung-experience-store/locations/ for more information on Samsung Experience Store locations.

Aerophone Enterprises & Co. is committed to providing an extraordinary tech experience, and the FB Live event is no exception. The immersive presentation of Samsung’s latest gadgets, complete with demonstrations of their impressive features and functionalities solidifies their mantra of mobilizing life, one device at a time.

ADVERTORIAL