Suspected drug pusher killed in Inayawan for allegedly failing to remit proceeds

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against a gunman believed to be responsible for the killing of a suspected drug pusher who allegedly failed to remit proceeds from the illegal drugs trade.

Police in Pardo confirmed that a shooting occurred in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City around 8:40 p.m. last Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The victim was identified as Robert Miñoza Bacalso, alias Tanga. The 43-year-old victim died on the spot in his house in Sitio Bamboo, Barangay Inayawan.

Bacalso sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including one on his head, police added.

According to initial findings from the police, Bacalso’s living relatives told investigators that he had been involved in the illegal drugs trade in the area.

They believed that the victim’s failure to give the proceeds from the drugs he sold to his boss led to his demise.

Meanwhile, police have already identified one of the possible suspects but requested not to divulge further details in order to prevent compromising their investigation.

/bmjo

