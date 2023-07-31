P37.4 million shabu seized from junk shop owner during Talisay drug bust

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio, Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio, Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 31,2023 - 12:29 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some P37.4 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated from a 31-year-old junk shop owner in Talisay City in southern Cebu on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

This was during a buy-bust operation at past 10 p.m. that day in Purok Kawayan, Sitio Kimba, Barangay San Roque this city.

HVI nabbed

Talisay police identified the suspect as Robert Fernan, a resident of Purok Avocado, Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City, Cebu.

Police in its report also identified Fernan as a high value individual, who had been consistently been reported to police as being involved in the illegal drug trade.

P37.4 million shabu seized

Investigation showed that Fernan was caught with 5.5 kilograms of suspected shabu by a joint team of Cebu Provincial Police Office and Police Regional Office in Central Visayas policemen, and Talisay City Drug Enforcement Unit police officers led by Police Captain Lino Galvan III.

The suspected shabu confiscated from Fernan was estimated to have a market value of P37,400,000.

Aside from the illegal drugs, police also confiscated from Fernan, a .45 caliber pistol and a Honda Beat motorcycle.

Suspect detained

According to the Talisay police, the illegal drugs confiscated from Fernan were placed inside 11 plastic packs of suspected shabu.

Patrolman Demar Vidal, desk officer of Talisay City Police Station, on Monday said in a phone interview that Fernan was detained in the “custodial facility” in Talisay City hall pending the filing of charges.

Vidal said that Fernan would be facing a case of possession and selling of illegal drugs.

