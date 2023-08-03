Start of classes for public schools set Aug. 29–DepEd

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The start of classes in public schools in the country for school year 2023-2024 will be on August 29, 2023.

This was announced in an advisory by the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday, August 3.

August 29 falls on a Tuesday.

Meanwhile, private schools are advised to open classes not later than the last day of August 2023 as pursuant to Republic Act 11480, or the “act to lengthen the school calendar from 200 days to not more than 220 class days.”

Last year, the start of classes was August 22. Over 20 million students enrolled last year, according to previous reports.

Of that number last year, 18 million were from public schools, while 2.4 million were from private schools.

DepEd opened an early registration for incoming kindergarten, grades 1, 7, and 11 as early as May 10 to June 9, 2023 for this upcoming school year.

