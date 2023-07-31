Cebu City buy-bust: Construction worker caught with P408,000 shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A construction worker was caught with P408,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City on Sunday night, July 30.

Leia Alcantara, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) spokesperson, identified the suspect as Bryan Matugas, 28, of Barangay Kan-an, Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu.

However, Matugas was temporarily staying in Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City.

Construction worker in Cebu City brgy

Alcantara said that Matugas was only staying in a shanty in the Cebu City barangay because he was working as a construction worker in the area.

Matugas was caught with two packs of suspected shabu which weighed 15 grams during the buy-bust operation at past 9 p.m. on Sunday in Sitio Lobres of Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay.

The illegal drugs confiscated from the suspect had a market value of P408,000, said Alcantara.

A joint team of operatives of the PDEA-7, policemen from the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Mabolo Police Station conducted the anti-illegal operation against Matugas.

The suspect was detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell pending the filing of charges.

He will be charged with possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Dumaguete buy-bust

Nearly 12 hours later, PDEA Negros Oriental operatives together with 2 other police units also conducted another buy-bust operation, and this time, in Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental, which led to the arrest of the No. 3 person in PDEA-PNP watchlist of drug personalities.

PDEA Negros Oriental, in a report, identified the suspect as Fernando Solibas Sr.

Solibas was caught with 15 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at Purok Tugas, Cadawinon Housing Project, Dumaguete City at past 10 a.m. today, July 31.

The suspect was detained pending the filing of charges.

PDEA Negros Oriental said that Solibas would be facing charges of possession and selling of illegal drugs. | Paul Lauro and Angeline Bregondo, CTU Intern

