Daanbantayan shooting: 2 persons including minor shot dead in motorcycle chase

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two persons, including a minor, were shot and killed by two unidentified assailants in a motorcycle chase along the national highway in Proper Tinubdan, Daanbantayan town, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, August 2, 2023.

Police Captain Jan Christian Bautista, in his report, identified the victims as Jerome Arriesgado, of legal age, and a resident of Barangay Mina, Medellin, Cebu, and Vincent Repangue Arriesgado, 17, from Sitio Malaumon, Tinubdan, Daanbantayan.

According to the police report, personnel of the Daanbantayan Police Station received a call from Pablo Arcenal, the barangay captain of Tinubdan.

Arcenal told police in an interview that while he was in his bakeshop at the time of the incident, he heard successive gunshots which prompted him to report it to the police.

The report showed that the incident occurred at around 11:50 p.m.

It also disclosed that the victims were riding their motorcycle along the national highway from Medellin, Cebu when they were chased by two assailants who are also in a motorcycle.

The perpetrators were allegedly chasing the victims along the highway while firing at them until the victims were hit.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of their body, according to the police report.

They were rushed to the Daanbantayan District Hospital in Sitio Bliss, Barangay Pajo, but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The report also mentioned that the minor victim’s mother, Helen Repangue Arriesgado, told police in an interview that she had repeatedly warned her son against hanging around with Jerome, who she labeled as a ‘bastard’ in their locality.

Police recovered from Jerome Arriesgado, one caliber .357 revolver loaded with six live ammunition.

They also found a pouch containing P522 cash, four ammunitions, two lighters, and twelve pieces of small folded tin foil.

Recovered from the minor were one caliber .357 revolver loaded with six live ammunition, a cellphone, four pieces of ammunition, two pieces of small folded tin foil, and P75 cash.

The responding officers recovered from the scene eight fired cartridges of caliber 9 mm., two fired cartridges of caliber .45 pistol, and two slugs.

Based on the report, the recovered firearms, live ammunition, and fired cartridges will be submitted to the PNP Crime Laboratory for ballistics examination.

Police Staff Sergeant Jelimar Gilbuena, desk officer of the town police, told CDN Digital

that their investigation is still ongoing to trace and identify the suspects of the Daanbantayan shooting. /rcg

