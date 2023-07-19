Pa, son shot dead in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Carcar City are now in pursuit of riding-in-tandem suspects believed to be the gunmen behind the killing of a father and his son last Tuesday, July 18.

Carcar City Police Station chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, confirmed receiving a shooting alarm along the highway in Sitio Bokyol, Brgy. Poblacion around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Junie Barcenilla and his son, Randel Barcenilla.

Both Barcenillas were residents of Brgy. Sacsac in the neighboring town of Aloguinsan that borders Carcar City in the northwest.

According to Sucalit, the victims were traversing along the highway on board a motorcycle when still unidentified perpetrators, also riding a motorcycle, shot them from behind.

The Barcenillas sustained multiple gunshot wounds on their body.

In the meantime, police continue to conduct further investigations to determine possible motives behind the killing.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

/ rcg

