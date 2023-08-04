JM Canlas pumanaw sa edad na 17

NAMAYAPA na ang bunsong kapatid ng mga aktor na sina Elijah at Jerom Canlas na si Jamile Matthew Canlas o mas kilala bilang si JM Canlas nitong Huwebes ng umaga, Agosto 3, 2023, sa edad na 17.

Ang malungkot na balita ay kinumpirma mismo ng kanyang pamilya sa pamamagitan ng isang Facebook post.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deep sorrow that our family announces the death of our bunso, Jamile Matthew [JM] Madiclum Canlas, earlier this morning. He was 17,” pagbabahagi ng nakatatanda niyang kapatid na si Jerom.

Pagpapatuloy niya, “He was known to many, was a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer. He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed.

“But most of all, JM will forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend.”

Tulad nina Elijah at Jerom, isa rin siyang aktor at lumabas sa ilang pelikula gaya ng “Kiko Boksingero” noong 2017 at “ANi” noong 2019. Lumabas rin siya sa TV series na “Unconditional” noong 2020.

Bagamat hindi na idinetalye ng kanyang pamilya ang dahilan ng pagkamatay ni JM ay nabanggit naman ng mga ito na nakaramdam ng struggle sa kanyang mental health ang binata.

Ipinaalala rin ng pamilya ni JM na kung may pinagdaraanang problema sa mental health ay huwag mag-atubiling humingi ng tulong.

Nagbigay rin ito ng ilang mga detalye sa mga pwedeng hingian ng tulong sa mga gaya ng kapatid na may pinagdaraanan.

“In his adolescence, JM struggled with his mental health. If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you. You can also call the following numbers:

‣ DOH-NCMH Hotline: 0917-899-8727 or 02-7989-8727

‣ Natasha Goulbourn Foundation Hopeline: 0917-558-4673, 0918-873-4673 and 02-8804-4673

‣ In Touch Crisis Line: 0917-800-1123, 0922-893-8944 and 02-8893-7603

“Request for FREE legal or psychological counseling services at http://bit.ly/SulongRequestForm

For free or donation-based counseling:

• UGAT SandaLine: https://www.facebook.com/contactUGATSandaLine

• UGAT Foundation Inc.: ugatfoundationinc@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/ugatfoundationinc”

Ang mga labi naman ni JM ay ibuburol simula ngayong araw, August 4 simula 8pm hanggang August 6 sa Room 116 sa St. Peter Chapel sa Quezon Avenue.

“Let us celebrate his short but wonderful life, as he would want us to,” sey pa ni Jerom.

