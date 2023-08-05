Pagasa: Visayas will have fair weather in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire Visayas region will experience fair weather in the next five days starting today August 5, 2023, until August 9, Pagasa-Mactan said.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Chief Engr. Al Quiblat said the chances of rain are estimated to be below 50 percent.

“Few amount of clouds ang makita nimo, and naa’y portion nga lugar aduna’y baga nga clouds or possible thunderstorm,” this is how Engr. Quiblat described the weather condition.

“Waman ta’y bagyo, wa’y low pressure area,” he stated.

Quiblat also added that the estimated heat index will go up to 40 degree Celsius.

Pagasa encouraged those who are going out to be extra cautious and wear clothes that can protect them from the heat because the prevailing weather condition may cause heat stroke.

The Pagasa-Mactan chief also said that the wind speed in all parts of Visayas would be moderate with an average speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Sea conditions will also be moderate with no gale warning to be raised in the Visayas seaboard.

However, Quiblat still advised those going out to sea like fishermen who have non-motorized boats to still be careful due to possible thunderstorms.

Pagasa also disclosed that so far there is no low-pressure area (LPA) sighted within the vicinity of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. /rcg

