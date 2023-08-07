Rommel Calipay rules SUGBU bowling tournament held on Aug. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United’s (SUGBU) newest member Rommel Calipay displayed his full potential by winning the Bowling Shootout tournament last Sunday, August 6, 2023, held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Calipay made sure to win the title by knocking down 880 pinfalls after the four-game series tournament.

He finished third in his first game as a SUGBU member.

In Sunday’s game, Calipay banked on his 25 handicap points which helped him win the title. He averaged 195 pinfalls in his campaign and scored 200 in the final round.

SUGBU’s ace young bowler MJ Villa settled for second place with 848 pinfalls, followed by Marvin Sevilla in third place with 782.

Villa scored 768 scratch pinfalls, but his 20 handicap points were a huge difference in putting him in second overall place. Sevilla Jr., who only had 10 handicap points, had 742 scratch pinfalls.

The fourth to 10th placers in the tournament were Manny Bueno (767), Rene Cenisza (766), Mel Fines (752), Luke Bolongan (751), John Galindo (751), Roger Asumbrado (748), and Ted Convocar (746).

A total of 28 bowlers competed in Sunday’s competition, which also served as the qualifiers for SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

Calipay will join the rest of the SUGBU Bowling Shootout tournament winners in the “Bowler of the Month” tournament slated on the last Sunday of August.

