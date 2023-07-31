John Galindo wins SUGBU Bowling Shootout tourney held on July 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) elite bowler John Galindo flexed his winning form to clinch the SUGBU Bowling Shootout Tournament title on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Galindo, one of SUGBU’s elite bowlers who regularly competes in various major bowling tilts around the country scored a total of 802 pinfalls among 23 other competitors during their game on Sunday held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

He finished his campaign, averaging 191 pinfalls and scoring 204 pinfalls, in the second round which served as his best game in the tournament despite only having 10 handicap points.

Last June, Galindo placed second overall in the mixed classified masters event in the 23rd Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament at the Lopue’s East Bowling Center in Bacolod City.

He competed against national team keglers and still managed to snag the second overall place.

Galindo’s win on Sunday also earned him a slot for SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month tournament.

Roger Asumbrado placed second with 792 pinfalls, while new SUGBU member Rommel Calipay grabbed the third spot with 780 pinfalls.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza settled for fourth place with 755 pinfalls, while Geff Buyco landed at fifth place with 749 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers in the tournament were Vivian Padawan (743), Michael Yu (732), Tess Regino (727), Aui Padawan (715), and Rey Velarde (695), respectively.

