Luke Bolongan clinches 2nd SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” title

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspodent | July 24,2023 - 05:30 PM
SUGBU Bowler of the Month Luke Bolongan (middle) pose with first runner-up Nestor Ranido (left) and Lemuel Paquibut (right) during the awarding.

SUGBU Bowler of the Month Luke Bolongan (middle) pose with first runner-up Nestor Ranido (left) and Lemuel Paquibut (right) during the awarding ceremony. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Luke Bolongan clinched his second “Bowler of the Month” title after ruling last Sunday, July 24, the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) monthly tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bolongan, one of SUGBU’s elite bowlers, defeated Nestor Ranido in the final round by scoring 254 pinfalls over Ranido’s 187, despite having zero handicap points to clinch the title.

Ranido had 25 handicap points, but that wasn’t enough to beat Bolongan and ultimately placed him as first-runner-up in the tournament.

Before beating Ranido, Bolongan edged Lemuel Paquibut by knocking down a total of 211 pins over the latter’s 128 pinfalls, despite having 15 handicap points.

Bolongan finished third in the elimination round with 969 pinfalls, while Paquibut was at second with 989 pinfalls, and Ranido at the top with 995 pinfalls.

All three bowlers then battled in the stepladder round, with Bolongan emerging as the tournament champion.

The fourth to 10th placers in the elimination round were Ted Convocar (959), Mel Fines (950), John Galindo (948), Marvin Sevilla (925), Manny Bueno (923), GJ Buyco (912), and Aui Padawan (901), respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Bolongan is Sugbu’s Bowler of the Month of March

Cebu bowlers score big in Dagupan City’s invitational open

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bowler Of the Month, bowling, Sugbuanon Bowlers United
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.