Luke Bolongan clinches 2nd SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Luke Bolongan clinched his second “Bowler of the Month” title after ruling last Sunday, July 24, the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) monthly tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bolongan, one of SUGBU’s elite bowlers, defeated Nestor Ranido in the final round by scoring 254 pinfalls over Ranido’s 187, despite having zero handicap points to clinch the title.

Ranido had 25 handicap points, but that wasn’t enough to beat Bolongan and ultimately placed him as first-runner-up in the tournament.

Before beating Ranido, Bolongan edged Lemuel Paquibut by knocking down a total of 211 pins over the latter’s 128 pinfalls, despite having 15 handicap points.

Bolongan finished third in the elimination round with 969 pinfalls, while Paquibut was at second with 989 pinfalls, and Ranido at the top with 995 pinfalls.

All three bowlers then battled in the stepladder round, with Bolongan emerging as the tournament champion.

The fourth to 10th placers in the elimination round were Ted Convocar (959), Mel Fines (950), John Galindo (948), Marvin Sevilla (925), Manny Bueno (923), GJ Buyco (912), and Aui Padawan (901), respectively.

